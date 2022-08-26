YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 75% Higher

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) traded up 75% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
YaSheng Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
YaSheng Group Company Profile
YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.
