YetiSwap (YTS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,823.00

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. YetiSwap has a market cap of $101,189.15 and approximately $40,823.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

About YetiSwap

Buying and Selling YetiSwap

