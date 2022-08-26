YFDAI.FINANCE Price Hits $29.18 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $29.18 or 0.00141347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $116,330.75 and approximately $119,836.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
