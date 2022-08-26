Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lifted to Outperform at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Stock Performance

NYSE:DAO opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Youdao has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $749.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

