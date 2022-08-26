Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

