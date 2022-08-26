Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

