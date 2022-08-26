Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

