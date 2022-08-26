Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $61.77 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $61.77 or 0.00301534 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $934.43 million and approximately $96.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00117774 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00076247 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 534.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000140 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,128,800 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
