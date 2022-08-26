Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $61.77 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $61.77 or 0.00301534 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $934.43 million and approximately $96.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00117774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 534.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,128,800 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.