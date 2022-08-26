ZENZO Market Cap Achieves $126,557.52 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ZENZO has a market cap of $126,557.52 and $243.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00104068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00255870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

