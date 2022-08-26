Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Cap of $107,632.30

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $107,632.30 and $10.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00307767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00118186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,815,031 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

