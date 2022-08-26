ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.0266

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $540,404.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

