Zilliqa 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $487.69 million and approximately $178.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00491030 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.95 or 0.02128048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,507,383,318 coins and its circulating supply is 13,215,916,165 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.