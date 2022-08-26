ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $2,759.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082441 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

