ZoidPay Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.92 Million (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $77,564.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

