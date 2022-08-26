Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.
Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ZUO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 15,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,019. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.