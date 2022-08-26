Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 15,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,019. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

