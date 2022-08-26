Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 65.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

