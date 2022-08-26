Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.
Insider Transactions at Zuora
In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Zuora Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.