10,091 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $524,325. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

