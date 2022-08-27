107,175 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 2.8 %

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $900.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

