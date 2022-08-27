114,790 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.89 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

