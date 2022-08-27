11,825 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,959,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 3,475,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

