15,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $63,489,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

