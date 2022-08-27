1irstcoin (FST) Trading 89.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 89.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and approximately $6,265.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 198.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00163250 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.