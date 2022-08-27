1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Cap Reaches $25,561.33

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $25,561.33 and approximately $40,929.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
