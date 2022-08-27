2,170 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,757,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,047. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.13.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

