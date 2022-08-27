2,542 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,244. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

