28,811 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

GOTU opened at $1.62 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $416.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 53.56% and a negative net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

