3,448 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.