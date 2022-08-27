3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

