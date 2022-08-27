3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.
About 3i Group
