4,918 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 535,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.