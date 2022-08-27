51,250 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $20,640,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.