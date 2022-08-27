5,700 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

