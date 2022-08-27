8,622 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

