8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,092.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

8i Acquisition 2 Stock Performance

LAX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of 8i Acquisition 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAX. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in 8i Acquisition 2 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 668,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8i Acquisition 2 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 8i Acquisition 2 by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

8i Acquisition 2 Company Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

