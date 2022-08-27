9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 9F by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 9F by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in 9F by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFU remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Further Reading

