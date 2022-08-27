AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
