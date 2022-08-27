Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,738. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

