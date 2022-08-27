Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 31st total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,738. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
