Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $298,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

