Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 7.5%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.19 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). 1,553,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,009,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.95 ($0.31).

Accrol Group Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.53 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.31.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

