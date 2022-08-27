Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.