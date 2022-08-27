Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,422.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.07) to GBX 1,830 ($22.11) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

