Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

