Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 839.1% in August

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 839.1% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AVK opened at $13.38 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 46.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 114,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.