Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 839.1% in August

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 839.1% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AVK opened at $13.38 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
