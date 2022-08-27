AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 24.13% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QPX. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

