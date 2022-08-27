AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.