AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.80 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.34). 301,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 557,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.80 ($1.35).

AEW UK REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £177.12 million and a P/E ratio of 385.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

AEW UK REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2,758.62%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

