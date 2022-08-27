AGA Token (AGA) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

AGA Token (AGA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. AGA Token has a total market capitalization of $763,139.36 and approximately $313.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AGA Token Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
