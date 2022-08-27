Aigang Hits Market Capitalization of $30,089.14 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aigang has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $30,089.14 and $977.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.