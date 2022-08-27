AIOZ Network Reaches One Day Volume of $183,056.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $183,056.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.