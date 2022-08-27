AIOZ Network Reaches One Day Volume of $183,056.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and approximately $183,056.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.
AIOZ Network Coin Profile
AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.
Buying and Selling AIOZ Network
