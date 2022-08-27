Akash Network (AKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,255.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $555,255.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

